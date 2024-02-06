Canberra [Australia], February 6 (ANI): Australia openers and young Xavier Bartlett's outstanding performance guided the national team to clean-sweep the three-match ODI series after winning the third and final ODI by eight wickets at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

While chasing a small target of 87 runs, Australian openers, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglish started off the innings with an aggressive mindset and scored a magnificent partnership of 67 runs off just 27 balls before the former fell to Alzarri Joseph after playing a marvelous knock of 41 runs from just 18 balls which was laced by five fours and three sixes.

Inglis on the other hand played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 16 balls which included four boundaries and a six.

For the Carribeans, one wicket each was taken by Joseph [3-0-30-1] and Oshane Thomas [0.5-0-7-1] in their respective spells.

Recapping the first innings, Batters Alick Athanaze and Kjorn Ottley came to open the innings after being put to bat first by Australia skipper Steven Smith.

Both the batters built a partnership of 13 runs before Ottley fell to Bartlett in the third over. He was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs with the help of two fours.

After Ottley's dismissal, Keacy Carty came to bat. He along with Athanaze built a partnership of 25 runs before the Caribbean lost the wicket of Carty who was sent back after scoring just 10 runs.

Inside six runs, the visitors first lost the wicket of skipper Shai Hope when the team score was 43 runs and then lost the wicket of Teddy Bishop at 44.

After two quick wickets, Athanaze along with all-rounder Roston Chase built a partnership of 27 runs before the fomer was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 32 runs off 60 balls with the help of two boundaries.

After the wicket of the opener, the team collapsed at 86. No one was able to touch a double digit mark. Two batters Matthew Forde and Gudakesh Motie were dismissed without opening their account.

Joseph scored six runs in nine balls and Thomas remained unbeaten after playing just two balls.

For the hosts, the highest wicket-taker was Bartlett who snapped four wickets in his spell of 7.1 overs where they conceded just 21 runs. Three wickets were grabbed by experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa and right-arm seamer Lance Morris in their respective spells.

Brief Score: West Indies 86 (Alick Athanaze 32, Roston Chase 12, Xavier Bartlett 4/21) vs Australia 87/2 in 6.5 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 41, Josh Inglis 35*, Oshane Thomas 1/7). (ANI)

