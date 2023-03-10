Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Australia players on Friday wore black armbands on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India to pay homage to skipper Pat Cummins' mother, Maria who died in Sydney.

Maria, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, had been battling serious illness in the last few weeks after it relapsed. She died at her home on Thursday night.

Also Read | India vs Australia 4th Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

The Australian players got the tragic news from coach Andrew McDonald before the start of day two of the final Test here.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Looks Hot as Hell in Revealing LBD and Sexy Boots at Paris Fashion Week, View Pics and Videos.

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.

"The Australian men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

Cummins, who had led Australia in the first two Tests, had left for Sydney to be by the side of his ailing mother, who was in palliative care last month.

In his absence, Steve Smith captained the side to a nine-wicket win in the Indore Test.

Australia were 255/4 after the opening day with Usman Khawaja (104) scoring an unbeaten hundred and Cameron Green making 49 not out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)