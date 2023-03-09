Antonela Roccuzzo (sometimes also spelt Antonella Roccuzzo), the wife of Lionel Messi, recently attended Paris Fashion Week wearing a stunning black dress and knee-high boots, leaving Instagram on fire, sizzling and HOW! The much-talked-about Champions League match between PSG and PSG is not the only event drawing interest in the French city. More people outside of the capital are interested in the ongoing Paris Fashion Week than those who are. Antonella Roccuzzo Hot Photos & Videos: From Bikini Pics to Chic Dresses, Take Sexy Fashion Lessons From Lionel Messi's Wife.

The Louis Vuitton house conducted its show on Monday as Paris Fashion Week, which began on February 27, was coming to a close (March 6). The head of the upscale brand, Nicolas Ghesquiere, debuted his ready-to-wear line for Fall/Winter 2023–24 at the Musee d'Orsay. As usual, a number of A-list celebs attended and sat front and centre for the performance. Bollywood and Hollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Zendaya, Emma Stone and Ana de Armas were among those glimpsed at the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Antonela Roccuzzo, the love partner of Lionel Messi, also attended the bedazzling soiree. The Argentinian displayed an elegant sense of style with a stunning black dress and a pair of knee-high heels. On her Instagram stories, Antonela posted images and videos of herself having fun at the Louis Vuitton fashion show.

She also shared a video of herself admiring the Eiffel Tower while staying at the opulent Plaza Athenee hotel. Fans were in awe as Messi's wife conveyed her gratitude to Plaza Athenee for the invitation. Many people praised her in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are concentrated on their impending matchup with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. On Wednesday, they will play the Bavarians in the Round of 16's second match (March 8). The Allianz Stadium match begins with the Parisians down 1-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2023 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).