Australia have managed to stay ahead in the 4th Test against India in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Having won the toss, the visitors decided to bat first on a good pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They started day 1 with a half-century partnership between Travis Head and Usman Khawaja. Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get rid of Travis Head 32(44) at the 16th over. And soon after that, Marnus Labuschagne 3(20) was dismissed by Mohamed Shami. Stand-in captain Steve Smith then stitched a half-century partnership with Khawaja. Ravindra Jadeja got the better of Smith 38(135) and took the 3rd wicket. Netizens Criticise KS Bharat After Indian Wicketkeeper Drops Catch of Travis Head During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

After Smith's dismissal, Peter Handscomb played a few great shots. Looking at this, Rohit Sharma brought back Mohamed Shami and the Indian pacer broke through Handscomb's defense. At this point, it seemed like India could make a comeback with a few quick wickets. However, Cameron Green 49*(64) showed his resilience and stitched a very important partnership with opener Khawaja. Khawaja 104*(251) slammed his 14th Test century and was surely the star of the day. The visitors finished day 1 with 255-4 on board. India will have to do a lot of work on day 2. With the pitch still very good for batting, Australia will aim for a very big total.

When Is IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are currently taking on Australia in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Day 2 of the 4th Test will take place on Thursday, March 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The second day's play will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Virat Kohli Spotted Eating While Fielding at Slips During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023, Shares Snack With Shreyas Iyer (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 2?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the IND vs AUS 4th Test match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the Live action of IND vs AUS fourth Test 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 2?

The broadcasting rights of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website (with a subscription).

