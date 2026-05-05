Sports News | Australia Stay Number One in Women's T20I Rankings Annual Update

Dubai [UAE], May 5 (ANI): Australia continue to lead the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings after the annual update, holding a 12-point lead over England to further solidify their position as the top side heading into ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The annual rankings update applies full weightage (100 per cent) to matches played since May 2025, while results from the previous two years are given half weightage (50 per cent), as per ICC. Australia lead the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings with 287 points, followed by England and India in second and third with 275 and 264 points respectively, as the top 16 remain unchanged.

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Reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions New Zealand sit fourth with 253 points, while South Africa occupy fifth with 243, rounding off the top five.

West Indies (238) and Sri Lanka (237) are placed sixth and seventh, respectively, with just a solitary point separating the two sides.

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Pakistan remain in eighth with 216 points, while Ireland (200) and Bangladesh (199) complete the top 10, again separated by just one point.

In other movements, USA, the inaugural ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy winners, have climbed two spots from 22nd to 20th with 98 points. Germany also made gains, adding 10 rating points to move from 56 to 66 and jumping six places to enter the top 30 at 29th position.

A total of 78 teams feature in the latest annual rankings, having played at least eight T20Is over the past three years. Cambodia have dropped out of the rankings and need to play four more matches to regain their status, while Peru are no longer ranked after not playing a match for three years. (ANI)

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