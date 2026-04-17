Sydney [Australia], April 17 (ANI): The Australia cricket team will play six white-ball matches, three ODIs and three T20Is, across 13 days during their limited-overs tour of Bangladesh in June.

The ODIs will take place on June 9, 11 and 14 in Dhaka before the T20Is are held on June 17, 19 and 21 in Chattogram. Australia will end a 15-year gap between one-day matches in Bangladesh this winter, as per the cricket.au website.

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Australia will travel to Bangladesh from Pakistan, where they are set to play three ODIs in a yet-to-be-announced series expected to begin on May 30.

Australia team last played ODI cricket in Bangladesh in 2011, when a three-match series in April was held entirely at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka's Mirpur district -- the same venue set to host all three ODIs this time.

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Australia won that series 3-0 on the back of Shane Watson's unbeaten 185, a ruthless knock that featured 15 sixes and as many fours in 96 balls. That series was also Michael Clarke's debut as Australia captain, as he and Michael Hussey also scored centuries.

The Australia team last toured Bangladesh in August 2021, when they lost a five-match T20I series 4-1, a contest highlighted by Nathan Ellis's hat-trick on debut.

The T20Is against Bangladesh will be Australia's first since their disappointing ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in February, where they exited in the group stage after losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, despite wins over Ireland and Oman.

Mitchell Marsh is Australia's T20I captain, while Pat Cummins officially holds the ODI captaincy. However, Marsh has recently led the side in the format as well, with Cummins featuring in only two ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final. (ANI)

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