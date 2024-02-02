Melbourne [Australia], February 2 (ANI): Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the first ODI of three-match series here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

After an intense Test series which saw an awful lot of drama with Australia picking up the first game before the West Indies brought down the gates of the Gabba fortress to level the series 1-1, the hosts and visitors will compete in a three-match ODI series.

West Indies secured a historic victory against Australia at the Gabba after pacer Shamar Joseph bowled an incredible spell in the fourth innings, a spell for the ages only a few days back. It was an emotional occasion for the West Indians, who won a Test in Australia after a 27-year wait.

In the absence of Pat Cummins, veteran batter Steve Smith will lead the side.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris and Adam Zampa.

West Indies (Playing XI): Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie and Oshane Thomas. (ANI)

