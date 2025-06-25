Ostrava (Czech Republic), Jun 25 (AP) Gout Gout is 17, he's being compared with Usain Bolt and he has lowered his national record in his first professional race in Europe.

The Australian high school senior improved his own national record when he won the 200 meters at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava in 20.02 seconds. It's not the fastest he's ever run over the half-lap sprint, but it's gaining him more attention.

Gout posted two wind-assisted times under 20 seconds, clocking 19.84 and 19.98 at the national championship at Perth in April, but neither was considered legal because the wind was above allowable threshholds.

Even without those two sub-20 times, he's still in the top seven all-time for Under-20s, a list that includes Bolt, the great Jamaica sprinter who dominated the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

At age 16 last December, Gout ran 20.04 seconds to win the 200 at the national high school championships and break a 56-year-old national record over that distance set by 1968 Olympic silver medalist Peter Norman.

Running in Lane 6 at Ostrava on Tuesday — the timing made it perfect for Wednesday morning TV news shows back in Australia — Gout finished powerfully to surge past Cuba's Reynier Mena on his inside over the last 30 meters.

“Another national record! Pretty happy with that. It's not a bad first-up in Europe," he said. “I've felt stronger in training these last couple of months and I've felt good since I got to Europe last Thursday.”

Gout was born in Ipswich, near Brisbane, in Queensland state. His parents are South Sudanese immigrants who moved to Australia in 2005.

Gout will race again in Europe next month before returning to Australia for some school work and preparation for the world championships in Tokyo in September. (AP)

