Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: The Sri Lanka national cricket team are all set to take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in the second and final Test of the ongoing two-match series between the two Asian giants in the Emerald Islands. The first SL vs BAN Test ended in a draw, with both teams now eying to win Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2025 and clinch the trophy. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: First Innings Fight From Sri Lanka Help Hosts Keep Draw in Galle Against Bangladesh, Two-Match Series Stay Level at 0-0.

Sri Lanka will be without their veteran player Angelo Mathews, who retired after the SL vs BAN 1st Test, and will now look for a replacement in the middle-order. On the contrary, Bangladesh have all their key batters in form, giving them a slight advantage in the SL vs BAN 2nd Test. A lot will depend on which team's spinners produce more match-winning spell, with the track at Sinhalese Sports Club expcted to favour the slow bowlers.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 Date June 25 Time 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The second and final Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 25. The SL vs BAN 2nd Test will be hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and start at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Angelo Mathews Gets Emotional Send-Off as Bangladesh Players Shake Hands With Retiring Legend During SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 (See Pics).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).