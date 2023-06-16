Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Young forward Ayush Chhikara on Friday signed a contract extension with Mumbai City FC which will keep him at the club until May 2026.

The Haryana-born 20-year-old Chhikara had kicked off his journey with the Reliance Foundation Young Champs, before inking a deal with MCFC in October 2020.

Having spent one year on loan at the Sudeva Delhi FC in the 2020-21 season, Chhikara was sidelined for the next 12 months by an injury, post which he made his debut for Mumbai City FC in the 2022 Durand Cup.

Chhikara was also a part of the MCFC squad which won the Indian Super League last season, and also scored the only goal in their 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the Super Cup 2023.

"Being a part of this team, being around such talented teammates and working with someone like Des Buckingham is a true privilege. The club has supported me unconditionally and I want to repay Mumbai City's faith in me," Chhikara said in a statement released by the club.

MCFC coach Des Buckingham said, "Ayush has worked extremely hard over the past 12 months, making his debut and scoring his first professional goal as a result. He possesses a lot of unique and positive attributes for a young, domestic centre forward and is an exciting player with excellent potential."

