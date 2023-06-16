The National Stadium in Warsaw will host a friendly game between Poland and Germany with both sides not in the best of forms at the moment. Germany are the hosts for Euro 2024, and they played out a pulsating 3-3 draw with Ukraine in their last game. Hansi Flick had a good time managing Bayern Munich but his time at Germany has been low key to say the least. He had a poor World Cup in Qatar and if results don’t improve drastically, his job is very well under scrutiny. Poland is managed by former Portugal boss Fernando Santos and he lost his opening game 3-1 to Czech Republic but would have been happy with the win over Albania, though there is a lot of room for improvement. Poland versus Germany starts at 12:15 AM IST. Spectator Invades Pitch and Hugs Lionel Messi During Argentina vs Australia International Friendly Match At Beijing (Watch Video).

Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Reca are ruled out of the game for Poland due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski is the main man up front for the team and he will be supported by Jakub Kaminski and Nicola Zalewski in the final third. Piotr Zieliński in midfield is the one that will be tasked with carrying the ball forward due to his excellent dribbling abilities in tight space.

Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck and Lukas Klostermann make up the back three for Germany who are likely to line-up in a 3-4-3 formation. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are coming off poor seasons at club level and they need to improve their performance. Niclas Fulkrug is an in-form player and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet this evening. Jamal Musiala drops to the midfield which is not a very common sight.

When is Poland vs Germany, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Poland vs Germany International Friendly match will be played at PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland. The game will be held on June 17, 2023 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Poland vs Germany, International Friendly Match?

Fans in India can watch Poland vs Germany, an International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be providing live telecast the international friendly in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Poland vs Germany, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Friendly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Poland vs Germany match on the SonyLIV app and websites. Jio users can also watch the match for free on the JioTV app. It should be a high scoring game with the home side winning at the end of ninety minutes.

