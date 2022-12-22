Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 22 (ANI): Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav's four-wicket hauls helped India bundle out Bangladesh at 227 and get the upper hand on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh bowled out for 227 - Ashwin and Umesh starred for India with 4 wickets each and Unadkat returned with two wickets. This marks the end of play for Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh as the bad light forced early stumps. India's score read at 19/0 with Shubman Gill (14*) and KL Rahul (3*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are trailing by 208 runs.

Before Stumps, Bangladesh was bowled out for 227. Trailing by 227, India's Shubman Gill and KL Rahul opened Men in Blue's innings and the opened played with aggression slamming big shots and taking singles at regular intervals. In the 8th over of India's first innings, KL Rahul took a sigh of relief as he survived the LBW appeal made against him. Shakib Al Hasan's delivery struck him on the pads, to which the on-field umpire signalled out. However, the decision got overturned after the DRS review.

Resuming the innings at 184/5, Bangladesh started the innings slowly as Indian bowlers did not give the hosts any chances to open their hands. However, it did not last any longer as Mominul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept gathering runs at regular intervals to have a strong hold on day one over India.

In the 67th over of the game, Umesh Yadav struck again as he removed Miraz for 15 off 51. New batter Nurul Hasan could not stand long at the crease as Yadav dismissed him. Ashwin then came back into the attack and showed why he is open of the best Indian spinners as he removed the well-set batter and dangerman Mominul Haque, who was slamming India bowlers all around the ground. Mominul went back to the pavilion after scoring 84 off 157 deliveries. In the same over Ashwin removed Khaled Ahmed with a stunning delivery to bowl out the hosts for 227.

Earlier, Bangladesh managed to score 184/5 at Tea on Day one, thanks to Mominul Haque's blistering knock of 65 helping his team to a respectable position. At the time of tea, Mominul Haque's was unbeaten at 65 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was at 4.

Resuming the innings at 82/2, India started well as Umesh Yadav dismissed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for 16 off 39. The right-handed batter Mushfiqur Rahim then came out to bat and the latter slammed Mohammed Siraj for two beautiful fours.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque continued their good form as they took Bangladesh's score beyond the 100-run mark in the 37th over. Mushfiqur then opened his hands and hammered Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back three fours gathering 14 runs in his over. In the 39th over of the game, Mominul slammed back-to-back two fours on Jaydev Unadkat's spell.

However, Unadkat broke Bangladesh's much-needed partnership stand by removing Mushfiqur with an excellent delivery, leaving hosts tottering at 130-4. Despite being four down, Mominul slammed some aggressive and brave shots as he slammed Unadkat by scoring two fours. With a stunning four on the last delivery of the 43rd over of the game, Mominul brought up his half-century off 78 deliveries.

Bangladesh batter Litton Das also joined hands with Mominul as he hammered Siraj for 12 runs with six and four. However, Das could not continue his stint at the crease as he was dismissed by Ashwin after scoring 25 off 26 deliveries. Mominul continued the show and at the time of tea, he was unbeaten at 65 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz at 4*.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque guided Bangladesh to 82 for the loss of two wickets against India at lunch on the first day.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 184/5 (Mominul Haque 84, Mushfiqur Rahim 26; Umesh Yadav 4-25) vs India 19/0 (Shubman Gill 14*, KL Rahul 3*; Shakib Al Hasan 0-11). (ANI)

