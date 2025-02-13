Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 13 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto has sent a strong message to rival teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, asserting that his squad is entering the tournament with the belief that they can pull off a major upset and secure their first-ever ICC title, according to ICC.

The Asian side won just two matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 and been victorious in just one bilateral ODI series since when they defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 on home soil in March last year.

But Shanto thinks belief is growing within the Bangladesh side and is confident his team can surprise during the eight-team tournament that will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.

"We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions," Shanto said was quoted by ICC as saying.

"All eight teams deserve to be champions in this tournament. They are all quality teams. I believe our team has the ability. No one will feel extra pressure. Everyone genuinely wants (to become champions), and believes in their capabilities," he added.

"We don't know what Allah has written in our fate. We are working hard and doing our best. I believe we can achieve our goal," Shanto said.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group A at this year's Champions Trophy and will face India first-up in Dubai on February 20, before matches in Rawalpindi against New Zealand (February 24) and Pakistan (February 27) ahead of a potential spot in the knockout stages of the event.

While there is no spot in Bangladesh's squad for former skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Shanto believes his 15-player group is well balanced with a good mix of youth and experience.

"I am very happy and confident with the 15 players in the squad," Shanto was quoted as saying ICC.

"Anyone who plays has the ability to win a match single-handedly," he added.

"Not too long ago, we didn't have quality pace bowlers, but now we have a strong pace bowling unit," Shanto noted.

"We didn't have wrist spinners before, but now we do. Overall, we have a balanced team. If everyone fulfills their responsibilities properly, we can defeat any team at any time," he said.

Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

