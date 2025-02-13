Jamshedpur have been one of the consistent teams in this season’s Indian Super League and they will be happy with their current third spot in the points table. The Men of Steel have managed 34 points from 19 games and trail second placed Goa by five points but with a game in hand. Opponents NorthEast United are winless in their last two matches and have dropped to the sixth spot. They looked good in brief part but have lost their way a bit. Jamshedpur versus NorthEast United will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa End 13-match Winless Streak Against Mumbai City FC with 3-1 Victory.

Jordan Murray will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game for Jamshedpur. Javi Hernandez is their talisman in midfield, and he will control the tempo of the contest. Javier Siverio in the final third will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility with the help of Mohammad Sanan.

Sourav Das will sit deep and try and break up the opposition passing lines. NorthEast United will bank on Alaeddine Ajraie in attack with the Moroccan forward in sublime form. Mohammad Ali Bemammer will sit deep in midfield and try and shield the backline. Jithin MS will cut inside from the wide and try and create openings for his forward line.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Jamshedpur FC will host NorthEast United FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Thursday, February 13. The Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. The Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC live telecast will be available on the Asianet Plus and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa online viewing option, read below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming online for free. It is likely to be a high-scoring match with FC Goa having the final edge. Jamshedpur at home should do enough to secure a victory here.

