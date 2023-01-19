Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 19 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed David Moore as the head of programs in a two-year deal.

According to a press release from the board, Moore will assume responsibility for "planning, devising strategies and implementation of the HP (High Performance) and Bangladesh Tigers programs to ensure that these programs directly benefit the national team's interests".

Also Read | End Of Over 30 – J & K 58/2 Sheerazah Banoo 19 Bushra Ashraf 12 #JKvSAU … – Latest Tweet by India Women Cricket Team.

Moore, 58, has agreed a two-year term with the BCB which starts next month. The Australian will be responsible for planning, devising strategies and implementation of the HP and Bangladesh Tigers programs to ensure that these programs directly benefit the National Team's interests. He will also oversee the development programs for coaches.

Last month, Jalal Yunus, the chairman of the cricket operations, discussed this role in an effort to centralise player development. He had described the role as being comparable to a director of high performance, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | BBC Issues Apology After Porn Audio Played During Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup 2022-23 Third Round Replay Match; YouTuber Daniel Jarvis Takes Responsibility of the Prank.

"We won the ODI series against South Africa but we didn't do well in the Test series. We won a Test in New Zealand. I don't think it is enough," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jalal saying at the time.

"We want to emphasise on Tests and T20s. We want to have a coordinated effort to strengthen this aspect of our game. We are thinking about bringing in a high-performance director for the overall planning of Bangladesh cricket's structure. All of these changes will bear fruit in one or two years," he added.

"I'm very excited to be commencing my role as Head of Programs at the BCB. I look forward to working with the Head Coach, his coaching and support staff, and players to assist them to unleash their potential," ESPNcricinfo quoted David Moore as saying.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to oversee and develop some very important programs that will provide opportunities for elite cricketers to perform in the international arena," said Moore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)