Sports News | Bangladesh PM Hails Men's Cricket Team's Historic Test Series Win over Pakistan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has congratulated the Bangladesh men's cricket team for winning a Test series against Pakistan on home soil for the very first time.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test in Sylhet on Wednesday. Earlier, the hosts had won the first Test in Mirpur by 104 runs. With this win in Sylhet, the Bangladesh cricket team has also whitewashed the Test series.

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After this win, Bangladesh overtook India to secure the fifth position in the World Test Championship points table. Bangladesh's point percentage stands at 58.33%, while India slips to sixth spot with 48.15%.

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman believes that Bangladesh's success in international cricket will continue, and this achievement will further inspire the younger generation toward sports.

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Rahman expressed hope that by maintaining team unity, discipline, and self-confidence, the Bangladesh cricket team will move further ahead on the world stage in the future. He extended his heartfelt greetings and gratitude to the players, coaching staff, and everyone concerned.

This also marks Bangladesh's first clean sweep in a Test series against Pakistan at home and second overall, after their 2-0 win in Pakistan back in 2024.

Chasing a mammoth fourth-innings target of 437 runs, Pakistan put up a spirited resistance but were eventually bowled out for 358. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the architect of the final-day demolition, running through the Pakistani batting lineup to seal a memorable victory for the hosts. He claimed bowling figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs.

Opting to bowl first, Pakistan conceded 278 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant counter-attacking 126 from Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who was named Player of the Match for his centurion knock.

In response, Pakistan stuttered as they were bundled out for 232 despite a brisk 68 runs off 84 balls from Babar Azam. Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana and spinner Taijul picked three wickets apiece to hand Bangladesh a crucial 46-run first-innings cushion.

Bangladesh batted Pakistan out of the game in the third innings, posting a massive 390 on the board. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim anchored the innings with a masterful 137 off 233 balls while Litton Das continued his good form with a fluent 69, setting Pakistan a massive target of 437. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)