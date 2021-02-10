Dhaka, February 10: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Wednesday said they will host New Zealand and England ahead of the T20 World Cup in October this year.

The seventh edition of the Men's T20 World Cup comes five years after the event was held in India. Bangladesh is also set to host Australia and a formal statement about England and New Zealand series will be released after the dates are confirmed by the respective cricket boards. Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India: Get BAN vs WI Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details.

"Both boards (CA and BCB) have agreed in principle for Australia's tour of Bangladesh before the World Cup T20, which is going to be held in October," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying.

"It has been scheduled as such. Ahead of the World Cup T20, England, Australia and New Zealand will tour Bangladesh, but a tri-series hasn't yet been decided," he added.

This tour will be Australia's first in Bangladesh since 2017. "I think we had a commitment with Australia that they would play two Tests and two T20Is. Since we could fit the T20s we will increase it to three," said Chowdhury

"It is not that it is replacing anything. We would have fit in a Test match if there was enough space. It will be good preparation for us ahead of the World T20. We have an opportunity to play some high-profile teams," he added. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh opening batsman Shadman Islam was ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies due to a groin injury.

"Bangladesh opening batsman Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies. Shadman has been making a good recovery from the hip injury incurred during an awkward fall while fielding on day four of the first of the two ICC Test Championship matches," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

However, the BCB Medical Team has suggested resting him for the second Test until he is fully fit to resume playing. The batsman will leave the team bio-security bubble and will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team as he undergoes rehabilitation.

Shakib Al Hasan was also ruled out of the second Test after the all-rounder failed to recover from an injury sustained during the first Test against the West Indies.

