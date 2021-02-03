Almost a year since their last Test match, Bangladesh will return to action in Test cricket when they host West Indies in the first match of a two-match series. Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test will be played at Chattogram on February 3. Bangladesh last played a Test match against Zimbabwe in this month last year and won that Test by an innings and 106 runs ending a six-match losing streak in Test cricket. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online and other details for the BAN vs WI 1st Test 2021 should scroll down for all relevant information. BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021.

While Bangladesh will be playing their first Test in almost a year, West Indies have already toured England and New Zealand and played five Test matches. They lost 1-2 to England after taking the lead in the Test series against England and were beaten 0-2 in New Zealand. The Caribbean side have also come to Bangladesh without a host of their first-team stars, including captain and all-rounder Jason Holder. West Indies were drubbed 0-3 in the ODI series and will want to make a mark in the Test series. IND vs ENG Test Series 2021: Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma Locked in Battle for Second Pacer’s Slot.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Day 1 of the opening Test is scheduled to begin at 09:00 am Indian Time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs West Indies first Test will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the Test series in the country.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can, however, catch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies first Test on FanCode app. The match will be available live on the FanCode app as well as on the website.

