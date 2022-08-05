Bridgetown [Barbados], August 5 (ANI): Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Barbados Royals today revealed their coaching staff for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 season.

The Barbados-based team had earlier announced Trevor Penney as head coach, and have today revealed that former Barbadian fast bowler Roddy Estwick will be shouldering the responsibilities of Lead Assistant Coach, while former Jamaican pacer Andrew Richardson continues with the franchise in a dual role of Team Manager and Assistant Coach.

Estwick, who has represented Barbados in both First Class and List A divisions, is a renowned name in the field of coaching, having served the West Indies Men's Team in multiple roles of fast bowling coach and assistant coach in the past and helping them transform into a successful T20 side. Meanwhile, Andrew Richardson, who has plied his trade in the CPL as well during his playing days, is well versed with the domestic cricket landscape in the Windies, and will serve the Royals in his dual role.

The Barbados Royals will be benefiting from its partner franchise Rajasthan Royals' runners-up finish in the IPL 2022 season, with the inclusion of Royals' Head of Academy Coaching Sid Lahiri to its coaching staff as an Assistant Coach for the CPL. He will be joined by Panish Shetty as Team Analyst, who has also been associated with the Rajasthan Royals as part of the analytics set-up. Another such appointment is that of AT Rajamani, whose role as the Strength and Conditioning Coach will extend to the Barbados Royals as well.

The Barbados-based franchise have also appointed Neil Barry as Physiotherapist, Sharon Coppin as the team's Massage Therapist. and will also have at their disposal the expertise of Royals' Head of Analytics and Technology, Giles Lindsay.

The lead coaches will be supported by Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara and Strategy, Development and Performance Director, Zubin Bharucha, throughout the season.

Kumar Sangakkara, Royals' Director of Cricket, reacted to the development, "We are delighted to have secured a very knowledgeable and skillful set of coaches for the upcoming season of the CPL. At the Royals, our aim is to create an overarching coaching structure which can extend to the CPL, with the likes of Trevor, Sid, Giles, Panish and Rajamani, who have gained immense experience and had excelled as a unit in the IPL earlier this year."

"These coaches, combined with the talent, local grasp and familiarisation of the ecosystem possessed by Roddy, Andrew, Neil and Sharon, along with their long-standing association with the CPL and Barbados, will form the core coaching staff for the 2022 season. We're excited to have them all on board and look forward to achieving our goals this year," he added.

The Barbados Royals kickstart their CPL 2022 season against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park Stadium on September 1, 2022 at 19:00hrs Local Time / 04:30hrs IST (September 2 2022). (ANI)

