Barcelona [Spain], July 12 (ANI): FC Barcelona and Club Athletico Paranaense have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Victor Hugo Roque Ferreira, better known as Victor Roque.

As per the official website of Barcelona it stated, "The player is expected to join the Club for the 2024/25 season and will sign a contract until the 2030/31 season with a buy-out clause of 500 million euros."

At just 18 years of age, Vitor Roque has made more than 50 league appearances. The Brazilian made his debut in Serie with Cruzeiro at the age of 16 and after six appearances he made the leap to Serie A with Athletico Paranaense who were also competing in the Copa Libertadores. In short, Roque has ample domestic and international experience despite still being a teenager.

At the start of this year, Vitor Roque led the attack for Brazil in the South American U20 tournament. The striker ended the tournament as top scorer with six goals and soon, in an FC Barcelona shirt, the Brazilian will have the choice to translate his experience in his home continent into goals in European football.

Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira was born on 28 February 2005 and will become the youngest member of the senior squad, even more, youthful than Gavi, born in August 2004.

The 18-year-old already has two major honours. He won the Paranaense Championship and the South American U20 Championship, in which he topped the scoring with six goals.

He also played his first full international for Brazil on 3 March 2023 against Morocco. That made him the youngest-ever debutant for Brazil, at the age of just 18 years and 25 days, eight days fewer than the previous record-holder Ronaldo. Vitor Roque is the 17th player to come to Barça directly from Brazil. (ANI)

