Manchester United had a fascinating campaign under Erik Ten Haag last season, where in the Red Devils had a revival of sorts. They qualified for the Champions League and made it to the finals of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, winning the latter. The Dutchman’s real test will be the 2023/24 season, wherein he will be expected to grow his side further and turn them into title contenders. They start with a friendly against the recently relegated Leeds United. With many first-team players yet to join the pre-season training, we will see several youngsters featuring for the club against Leeds United. Manchester United versus Leeds United will be streamed on the MUTV app from 8:30 pm IST. David de Gea Announces Departure From Manchester United, Veteran Goalkeeper Writes Farewell Message For Fans (See Post).

Mason Mount made his switch from Chelsea to Manchester United recently and is in line to feature for the first time for his new club this evening alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Fred. Anthony Martial and Donny Van de Beek are not yet fully fit and out of the clash. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will start in the backline, while Antony and Jadon Sancho should get a game in the front three. Amad Diallo has an important season ahead of him and he will be eager to impress his boss.

Sam Greenwood will be the playmaker for Leeds United and he will occupy the slot behind the central striker. Willy Gnonto has been linked with a move away to Everton and his absence in the matchday squad is raising a few eyebrows as well. Robin Koch will be a big miss for the club, with the star defender switching to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. 'Whoever Loves Football Will Love Lionel Messi' Brazil and Manchester United Midfielder Casemiro All Praises for Argentina’s Football Legend.

When is Manchester United vs Leeds United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United will be taking on Leeds United in their first pre-season match on Wednesday, July 12. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leeds United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match on their TV sets in India. Since there are no official broadcast partners, fans in India would not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leeds United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest. Fans can stream the game online on MUTV. Manchester United have a few first team stars in their matchday squad who will be featuring regularly this term and hence it is a good opportunity for them to build some much needed match fitness.

