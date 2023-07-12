India takes on West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 takes place at the Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12 onwards. And has a start time of 07:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, ahead of the series opener, fans are searching whether IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 live telecast is available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on the Doordarshan network? Read below for the details. India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Test Match on DD Sports.

The Test series against West Indies marks the beginning of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle for team India. Having made it to the final on both the occasions, India will be keen to start well. Meanwhile, the visitors have added new faces to the Test squad with Yashasvi Jaiswal set to be handed the Test debut. India vs West Indies, 1st Test 2023, Dominica Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Windsor Park.

Is IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Good news for fans! The live telecast of India tour of West Indies will be available on DD Sports. DD Sorts has the telecast rights of IND vs WI and will provide live action of the first Test. Not only on DD Free Dish, DD Sports will provide live telecast on DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) and cable TV platforms as well. The live streaming online of India vs West Indies will be available on JioCinema and FanCode.

