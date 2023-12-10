Munich, Dec 10 (AP) Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry faces another spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury sustained less than five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The Bavarian powerhouse said Sunday that Gnabry “suffered a muscle tendon injury in his left adductor area” during the team's 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern said Gnabry is ruled out for “the coming games” but did not give a specific timeframe for his absence. He's likely to miss the rest of the year – Bayern visits Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday in the first of only three games before the winter break.

Gnabry has endured a season to forget so far. The Germany forward fractured his arm in a German Cup game at Preußen Münster in September and has made only five Bundesliga appearances, including Saturday's.

Gnabry's brief substitute appearance was not the shortest to be cut short by injury in the Bundesliga. Hertha Berlin forward Prince Boateng had to go off injured two minutes after going on as a substitute in a game at Bayern on Aug. 27, 2005.

Saturday's loss at Frankfurt was Bayern's first Bundesliga defeat this season. (AP) AM

