Munich [Germany], February 16 (ANI): Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw by Arminia in the Bundesliga here on Tuesday.

The 16th-placed club, Arminia, dominated the early proceedings of the match and took a lead in just the ninth minute of the game. Michel Vlap scored the opening goal to put his side ahead against the table-toppers Bayern Munich.

Continuing their sublime form, Arminia took a two-goal lead through Amos Pieper, who netted a goal in the 37th minute. At the half-time break, the scoreline read 2-0 in Arminia's favour.

Bayern Munich opened their account soon after the beginning of the second half through Robert Lewandowski. However, Arminia managed to restore their two-goal lead with the help Christian Gebauer's strike which came a minute after Lewandowski's goal.

Bayern Munich hit the ground running from there on and scored twice to rescue a point from the game. Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies scored one goal each to seal the final scoreline.

With this draw, Bayern Munich now have 49 points and remain at the top of the Bundesliga table. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)