Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich provided an update on the future of Senegal forward Sadio Mane on Saturday.

Before Bayern Munich's friendly game against Kawasaki, the club posted a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, and provided an update on Mane's future.

The 31-year-old was left out of the squad because he is currently negotiating with a club over a potential transfer in this summer window.

"Sadio Mane is in contract talks about a change of club and is therefore not in the squad today. Sven Ulreich is missing with hip problems," the club wrote in a tweet.

The tweet didn't mention the club he is in contact with for a potential move, but according to various reports, Mane is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo's AL-Nassr in Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Mane has had a rough patch since he made a switch from Liverpool to Bayern Munich. He made 18 Bundesliga starts in his debut season for the club, scoring seven goals and providing five assists during that period.

Instead of making headlines for his goal-scoring prowess, Mane ended up being in the limelight for a clash with his teammate Leroy Sane. The Germany international was allegedly punched by the former Liverpool star. Ahead of the pre-season tour, Tuchel confirmed that he is not guaranteed minutes in Bavaria.

While speaking to Bayern Munich's official website Tuchel said, "Basically, he had an unsatisfactory season and fell short of expectations. The competition is very high in the position where I see him at his strongest, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry."

"We're very open and honest with each other, he's our player, he has a contract. We demand everything from him and he demands everything from us. The starting position is not easy, time will tell us more," Tuchel added. (ANI)

