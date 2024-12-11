Barcelona will take on Borussia Dortmund on match day 6 of the UEFA Champion League 2024-25. Both sides have won four matches in the opening five games and will look to solidify their position in the top-eight standings with a win in the match. Offensively potent Barcelona scored 18 – most goals this season in the European competition. The German side, Borussia Dortmund is also not far behind with 16 goals in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham on Target As Real Madrid Beats Atalanta 3–2

Considering the form, Barcelona is on a great run against Dortmund in the Champions League with two wins and two draws in the last four meetings. Dortmund also struggled to keep a clean sheet against a Spanish opponent, conceding 20 goals in the previous nine meetings against a team from the country. Both sides are strong on the fast counter-attacking plays while Baca is holding a slight edge in the defensive department at the moment. Check out the predicted line-ups for the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Lineups Predictions for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Barcelona side looked fatigued in recent matches as the side lost its momentum in the La Liga 2024-25 season and are just one point ahead of their closest rivals Real Madrid having played an extra game. Borussia Dortmund side also fared poorly recently with successive draws putting them in the sixth position in the domestic league. World Cup 2034 Hosting Decisions Set To Kick Off a Decade of Scrutiny on Saudi Arabia and FIFA.

But with a chance to put the team in the top eight, both managers will look to put their strongest side on the field. FC Barcelona can welcome Ronald Araujo who suffered an injury in an international game while other starts looking to stay 100% for the daunting match. Borussia Dortmund on the other hand will be without many key players. Niklas Sule, Julian Brandt and Karin Adeyemi are questionable for the match while Maximilian Beier will certainly miss the game due to injury.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini; Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha, Gross; Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy, Jamie Gittens.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Inaki Pena; Julious Kounde, Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo; Pedri, De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).