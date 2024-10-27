El Clasico - One of the most awaited and followed fixtures in any football calendar, where two Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other for their supremacy in the league and in Europe. While there are many arch-rivalries and football derbies in the world, very few matches reach the class and popularity of Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico. Barca, seen as the toughest competitor for Real Madrid’s dominance in Spain has challenged Los Blancos at every level, including the player transfers. Similarly, Real Madrid seen as the toughest competitor for Barca’s tactical and technical superiority has built super teams to challenge the Catalan club. La Liga 2024–25: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Rues Missed Chances Against Barcelona in Crushing Loss in El Clasico.

Nevertheless, Barcelona vs Real Madrid never failed to live up to the expectations, and both sides maintained their ‘status’ over the years with constant improvements and investments. New faces joining both sides is always intriguing, and make it even more exciting to watch the ‘new eras’ of rivalry. From ‘Figo vs Ronaldinho’ to ‘Messi vs Ronaldo’ and now ‘Mbappe vs Yamal’ last two decades have seen many entertaining matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Check out Head to head record between Real Madrid and Barcelona below.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-To-Head Record

As of January 2025, both sides played 259 matches. Real Madrid has a slight edge over their rivals in head-to-head results with 105 wins to Barcelona's 102. 52 matches ended level on terms. Both teams even had some close wins and dominating wins over each other keeping fans on their toes. Lamine Yamal Allegedly Faces Racial Abuse From Spectators at Santiago Bernabeu During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico, Los Blancos Release Statement Condemning Behaviour of Fans (Watch Video).

Last 10 Results of Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico

Date Match Result Competition Jan 13, 2024 Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Oct 26, 2024 Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona La Liga Apr 21, 2024 Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona La Liga Jan 14, 2024 Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024 Final Oct 28, 2023 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga Apr 05, 2023 Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Finals Mar 19, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid La Liga Mar 02, 2023 Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona Copa del Rey Semi-Finals Jan 15, 2023 Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2023 Final Oct 16, 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona La Liga

In the recent El Clasico, Robert Lewandowski scored a brace while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added a goal each handing Barcelona a win after four losses. Real Madrid will next travel to Barca for the reverse fixture in the La Liga 2024-25.

