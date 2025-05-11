Barcelona, the Spanish La Liga leaders with 79 points from 34 games, takes on second placed Real Madrid at home in what is the most significant game of the league campaign. The Catalonians need to avoid a defeat to let the Los Blancos a way back in the title race while a win for them will go a long way in helping secure a domestic double. Barcelona lost out to Inter Milan in the Champions League but the team is on course to do well here after multiple wins over Real Madrid already this term. El Clasico Preview: Barcelona Host Real Madrid in Potential La Liga 2024–25 Decider.

Barcelona will head into this battle without the services of Pablo Torre, Marc Bernal, Marc Casado, and Jules Kounde. Robert Lewandowski is fully fit and should be back to lead the attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker behind him. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will be deployed on the wings with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri as the central midfielders.

Real Madrid have a lengthy injury list with Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militia, and Eduardo Camavinga missing in action. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will form the two man forward line with Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric in midfield. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler will start as the wide playmakers for the visitors.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

League leaders Barcelona will face their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 season at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in El Clasico on Sunday, May 11. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at 7:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico viewing options below. Recent El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Real Madrid vs Barcelona Matches Ahead of La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico match on their TV sets. Check out the Barcelona vs Real Madrid online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

The El Clasico online streaming viewing options of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match will be available for on the FanCode app and website, who are the new official partners for the Spanish League in India for the next five seasons for INR 29 and 69, respectively. Barcelona will feel confident in the build up to this game and expect them to secure a critical win at home

