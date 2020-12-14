Adelaide [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will face Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide Strikers' return fixture in Launceston on Tuesday.

Barring an international call-up, Carey will be available for the remainder of Big Bash League season 10.

Carey, the club's vice-captain, will take the leadership reins while Travis Head competes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting Thursday in Adelaide.

The elite left-hander last month signed a four-year deal to remain with the Strikers, in a huge coup for the franchise.

He boasts an enviable record; Carey is the team's third-highest run-scorer with 1,163 runs from 35 matches including one century and six half-centuries.

Strikers lost to Hurricanes by 11 runs in their opening match of the season on Sunday at Blundstone Arena, a game which was nearly stolen thanks to a record 61-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Daniel Worrall and Danny Briggs (35 not out). Worrall middled the ball throughout his innings, recording the highest score for a number eight in BBL history with his unbeaten 62.

Pacer Worrall said the addition of Carey will boost the side.

"It's such a great experience for our players to go with the Australian team because they can't not learn from that experience," he said before the team departed for Launceston.

"Having guys like Kezza in the Aussie set-up, Travis Head at the moment, when they come back they're much better players - a lot calmer around the group and they've always got a point to prove," Worrall added. (ANI)

