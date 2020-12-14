Cristiano added another fresh feather to his illustrious hat after notching up 100 appearances across all competitions for Juventus. Ronaldo celebrated the milestone with a brace against Genoa and has scored a staggering 70 goals in 100 matches for the Serie A giants. Juventus, powered by Ronaldo’s brace went on to win the match 3-1. The Portuguese talisman has been in sensational form since recovering from COVID-19 and has now scored nine goals in as many appearances for Juventus. Ronaldo later took to social media to celebrate his new milestone and the victory. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Arthur Melo Opens Up About Similarities and Differences Between the Two Greats.

Ronaldo scored both of his goals from the penalty spot deep in the second half to seal the win for Juventus after Paulo Dybala had put them ahead in the 57th minute. “What better way to celebrate my 100th game for Juventus, than scoring two more goals for the team?” Ronaldo wrote on social media after the win. “I’m very proud of reaching this number with the Vecchia Signora jersey, but guess what: I also have my mind already set on the 100 goals for Juve. Fino Alla Fine!” Take a look at his post. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Gianluigi Buffon Weighs in on the Debate, Admits Messi is a More Complete Player.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to His 100 Appearances for Juventus

The brace means Ronaldo now leads the Serie A 2020-21 goalscoring charts with 10 goals to his name. He is tied with AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 35-year-old has already scored 79 goals for Juventus in his first 100 matches for the club. 61 of those goals have come in the league.

