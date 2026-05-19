Sports News | BBL on Course to Host 2026-27 Season Opener at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19 (ANI): Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is on course to host the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) season in December this year after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) were both receptive to Cricket Australia's proposal, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier this year, in February, Cricket Australia identified the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is the home ground to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as a possible venue, and after months of discussions, both the TNCA and the BCCI have responded positively to the proposal.

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Several BBL teams have expressed interest in participating in the game. Among them, the Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades are reportedly willing to play in Chennai.

A five-member delegation from Cricket Australia attended CSK's final home match of the ongoing IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday to conduct a venue inspection. As per the report, Cricket Australia is coordinating closely with the Australian government as well. The BCCI president, Mithun Manhas, was also present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the game.

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Notably, a few final rounds of discussions at the government level are still pending before the match can be officially confirmed.

While the BCCI does not allow active Indian men's players to appear in overseas T20 leagues, Ravichandran Ashwin, a former Chennai Super Kings player, was set to become the first Indian international to play in the Big Bash League 2025-26 season after signing with Sydney Thunder but pulled out due to a knee injury.

In the IPL 2026 season, Chennai has hosted seven matches. Monday's clash between CSK and SRH saw the home side go down by five wickets as SRH became the second team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. (ANI)

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