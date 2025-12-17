Patna (Bihar) [India], December 17 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan congratulated Bihar bowlers Sakib Hussain and Mohammed Izar for getting picked by franchises in the IPL 2026 auction, as per a release from the BCA.

Bihar's uncapped fast bowler Sakib Hussain has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of Rs 30 lakh, while uncapped pacer Mohammed Izhar has been picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh.

Congratulating Sakib Hussain and Mohammed Izhar on their selection in the IPL auction, Bihar Cricket Association President Harsh Vardhan said that their achievement reflects their consistent hard work and dedication.

He expressed hope that more talented players from Bihar would be picked in the ongoing auction and get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the highest level.

"I congratulate Sakib Hussain and Mohammed Izhar on their selection in the IPL auction. Their achievement reflects their consistent hard work and dedication. I am hopeful that more talented players from Bihar will be picked in the ongoing auction and get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the highest level," said Harsh Vardhan.

Last year, Bihar young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hogged the limelight after he was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 auction.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi displayed his batting skills during the Indian Premier League 2025 season with his ferocious and fearless batting. The teenage sensation created history by smashing the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian, announcing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the country and putting Bihar firmly on India's cricketing map.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued his stunning rise on the international stage as well, delivering match-winning performances in the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. His explosive 171 against UAE U19 and a rapid 25-ball fifty on Tuesday show his capability. (ANI)

