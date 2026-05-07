Sports News | BCB Charges Several Players, Officials, Franchise Owners with Violation of ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 7 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has charged several players, team officials, franchise owners and participants with breaching of various provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the "Code").

The charges arise out of investigations conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) in relation to alleged corrupt conduct, betting activities, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction of investigations connected to the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20), 12th Edition, as per a BCB statement. The investigations related to alleged betting-related activities, corrupt approaches, failures to comply with Demand Notices issued under Article 4.3 of the Code, concealment and deletion of relevant communications, and failures to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO). Those charged include: Md Lablur Rahman (Team Manager): Article 2.4.6 - Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including failure to comply with a Demand Notice issued under Article 4.3 of the Code. Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying a DACO investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including concealment, deletion or destruction of relevant communications and information. Md Towhidul Haque Towhid (Franchise Co-owner): Article 2.4.6 - Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including failure to comply with a Demand Notice issued under Article 4.3 of the Code. Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying a DACO investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including concealment, deletion or destruction of relevant communications and information. Amit Mojumder (Domestic Cricketer): Article 2.2.1 - Placing, accepting, laying or otherwise entering into bets in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of cricket matches.

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Rezwan Kabir Siddique (Team Manager): Article 2.2.1 - Placing, accepting, laying or otherwise entering into bets in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of cricket matches. The charged Participants have been provisionally suspended and have 14 (fourteen) days from receipt of the Notices of Charge to respond to the allegations. The BCB will not make any further comment in respect of these matters at this stage. The BCB has also issued an Exclusion Order under BCB Excluded Person Policy ("Policy") against Saminur Rahman following an investigation into alleged corrupt activities connected to multiple editions of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20), including the 9th, 10th and 11th editions. The investigation identified alleged betting-related activities, alleged corrupt approaches to players and agents, communications with individuals associated with domestic and international betting and corruption networks, and alleged involvement in facilitating corrupt conduct in relation to cricket matches. Following service of a Notice of Intended Exclusion Order, Mr Rahman waived his right to submit a response under the Excluded Person Policy and accepted the imposition of the Exclusion Order. (ANI)

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