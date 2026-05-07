Virat Kohli Goes ROFL, Seen Laughing his Heart Out With RCB Teammates (Watch Video)

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Ahead of the intense atmosphere of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a video shared by the official IPL social media channels has gone viral, showing Virat Kohli in high spirits, laughing alongside his teammates before the start of the play at the Ekana Stadium. Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran Involved in Heated Exchange During in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

The footage, captured moments before the toss, shows the former RCB captain sharing a joke with this teammates. The clip has resonated with fans, providing a glimpse of the camaraderie within the Bengaluru camp despite the pressure of the ongoing tournament.

Kohli, known for his competitive and often fiery on-field persona, appeared remarkably relaxed in the footage as he was seen literally rolling on floor laughing (ROFL). Mitchell Marsh Scores 49-Ball Century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match.

Watch Virat Kohli Viral Video

In a rain-hit game, RCB were set a revised target of 213 after LSG finished with 209/3 in 19 overs. Mitchell Marsh smashed a 49-ball century as he ended with an individual score of 111 off 56 balls. Captain Rishabh Pant provided the much-needed impetus with 10-ball unbeaten 32 towards the end.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).