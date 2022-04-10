Dubai [UAE], April 10 (ANI): BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been appointed to the ICC Cricket Committee as the Member Board Representative while Mahela Jayawardene was reappointed as Past Player representative on Sunday.

The key decisions were taken at the ICC Board Meeting held in Dubai.

In line with a previous recommendation from the ICC Men's Cricket Committee, the CEC agreed that more neutral match officials should be utilised as travel restrictions are lifted while building on the success of the use of home umpires.

From the 2022-23 season, one neutral and one home umpire in Tests will be allowed, while home umpires are permitted for ODIs and T20s.

Following the recent decision to expand the ICC Women's Championship to ten teams, the ICC Board approved a recommendation that ODI status be extended to a number of Associate Member women's teams to enable them to progress to global qualifying events based on ODI rankings.

Among other decisions, the ICC Board confirmed that South Africa will host the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in January next year. The tournament will be a 16-team, 41-match event.

The qualification pathway for the eight-team ICC Women's Cricket World Cup was also confirmed. The yet to be determined host of the event will automatically qualify along with the next five highest-placed teams at the end of the 22-25 ICC Women's Championship (IWC). The remaining two teams will be identified through a global qualifying event between the four bottom-placed teams in the IWC plus an additional two teams from the ODI rankings.

The qualification pathway for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 was also confirmed with 12 teams qualifying automatically for the event. The top eight teams from the 2022 event will be joined by the two host members, West Indies and the USA plus the next highest-ranked teams on the MRF ICC Men's T20 rankings table as of November 14, 2022. (ANI)

