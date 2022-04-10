Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways in style as they defeated Kolkta Knight Riders by 44 runs in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 10. Batting first, Delhi Capitals racked up 215/5 in the first innings with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scoring fifties. Later, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed struck with the ball as the Knight Riders fell to their second defeat in five games this season. Chasing 216 runs to win always needed a strong start but KKR failed to achieve that with Delhi bowlers regularly chipping away at the wickets to bowl the two-time champions for 171. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's 54 off 33 was KKR's only positive in the run-chase. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Shaw and Warner delivered big time as they came out all gunz blazing for Delhi Capitals today with the duo getting their team off to a fantastic start. The put together 93 runs for the opening stand before Shaw departed. A cameo from Rishabh Pant (27) and late hitting by Axar Patel (22) and Shardul Thakur (29) ensured Delhi had quite a daunting total on board. KKR bowlers had an off-day, with everyone having an economy rate of 8 or more. Sunil Narine was the only exception, with the West Indian spin wizard ending with 2/21 from his four overs. Virat Kohli Lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for Dismissing Him During RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Clash (Watch Video)

Later in KKR's chase, Kuldeep Yadav gained some measure of redemption for himself against his former side as he picked up four wickets for 35 runs. His celebrations told the story as KKR will aim to do some thinking before they return to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 15.

Here are some stat highlights of this game:

#Prithvi Shaw scored his 12th IPL fifty, second consecutive in IPL 2022

#David Warner hit his 51st IPL fifty

#Shreyas Iyer struck his 17th IPL fifty

#Axar Patel completed 1000 runs in the IPL

Delhi Capitals next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 16 as they will hope to maintain their good form and momentum from this game. They are currently sixth on the points table after this result and will hope to improve with similar results in the coming games.

