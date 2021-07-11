New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Saurashtra's Jaydeh Shah, who is part of BCCI's newly-formed working group for domestic cricket, feels all age-group cricketers should be compensated for loss of games last season and not just Ranji players.

Shah, who is a former Saurashtra captain, said how to compensate the cricketers and the quantum of the payout will be decided by the working group after due consultation with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly.

"The working group has just been formed and we will work with the guidance of Jay bhai (BCCI secretary). A time frame has not been set yet but I feel compensation, whatever the amount may be, should be given to all age-group cricketers," Jaydev told PTI.

The other members of the panel include former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, Karnataka's Santosh Menon, Assam's Devajit Saikia, CAB's Avishek Dalmiya, Uttar Pradesh's Yudhvir Singh and Delhi's Rohan Jaitely.

A domestic player earns Rs 15-16 lakh per season but it was not the case last season with the Ranji Trophy being cancelled for the first time in 87 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the T20 and 50-over competitions were held at the senior level.

Jaydev also informed that veteran batsman Sheldon Jackson is all set to return to Saurashtra after spending a season with Puducherry.

Jackson, who is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad this IPL season, had moved to Puducherry as outstation player after guiding Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy in March 2020.

"He has got the NOC from Puducherry and we are happy that he is back. He is a senior and an important player for us," Jaydev added.

The 2021-2022 season domestic season begins with the women's one-day competition in September-October while the men start the year with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October-November.

The premier event, Ranji Trophy, will be staged from November 16 to February 19.

