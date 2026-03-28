New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Amid ongoing global fuel price volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, new data from corporate mobility firm Routematic indicates that electric vehicle (EV) adoption in employee transportation fleets can significantly reduce fuel consumption and operating costs.

According to the company, its deployment of over 400 electric vehicles across Bengaluru and Pune has resulted in savings of approximately 65,400 litres of fuel every 15 days. At current fuel prices of around Rs 100 per litre, this translates to nearly Rs 65 lakh in cost savings over the same period.

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On an annual basis, Routematic estimates that its existing EV fleet could help avoid the consumption of over 15.7 lakh litres of fuel, leading to projected savings of more than Rs 15 crore, assuming current fuel prices remain stable.

The company stated that these figures are based on operational data from its current EV deployments and reflect the potential financial benefits of partial fleet electrification. It added that a full transition to EVs could further enhance cost efficiencies.

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Routematic highlighted that employee transportation services, where vehicles typically operate 100-150 kilometres daily on fixed routes, are particularly suited for electrification due to predictable usage patterns. Its EV fleet currently averages about 120 kilometres per day per vehicle.

The firm also noted that despite growing economic and environmental incentives, adoption of structured corporate commute systems remains limited. Citing its internal research, it said over 60 per cent of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India do not yet have integrated commute solutions.

Commenting on the development, Routematic Founder and CEO Sriram Kannan said that rising fuel price uncertainty is reinforcing the need for electrification, not only from a sustainability standpoint but also for cost stability and operational efficiency.

Routematic operates an AI-driven mobility platform that optimises routing, scheduling, and fleet utilisation, including monitoring EV battery performance and charging cycles. (ANI)

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