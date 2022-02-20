Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Nagaland rode on veteran wicketkeeper-batter Chetan Bist's all-round show to down Sikkim by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy plate group opener here on Sunday.

The former Rajasthan glovesman slammed 115 and took eight catches behind the stumps as Nagaland chased down 174 in 40 overs to pocket six points.

Earlier, Shrikant Mundhe was the wrecker-in-chief with 3/46, while Abu Nechim and Nagaho Chishi claimed two wickets each as Nagaland bundled out Sikkim for 283 in 82 overs after they resumed the final day on 197/6 in their second essay.

Top-scorer Bist, who guided Nagaland to 412 in their first innings, was exceptional behind the stumps and took five catches in Sikkim's second innings.

In their chase, Nagaland lost their opener Sedezhalie Rupero (13) cheaply inside 11 overs, but Mundhe took charge with a 96-ball 59 not out to seal the issue in his team's favour.

Brief Scores:

At Jadavpur University 2nd Campus ground, Saltlake: Bihar 686/5 declared. Mizoram 328; 122.3 overs (Taruwar Kohli 151, Uday Kaul 96; Sachin Kumar 4/67, Ashutosh Aman 3/46) and following on 199/4; 60 overs (Taruwar Kohli 101 not out, Uday Kaul 56; Abhijeet Saket 3/29). Match drawn. Points: Bihar 3, Mizoram 1.

At Videocon Academy Ground: Sikkim 302 and 283; 82 overs (Sumit Singh 85, Codana Ajit Karthik 61; Shrikant Mundhe 3/46). Nagaland 412 and 175/4; 40 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 59 not out, Yugandhar Singh 40). Nagaland won by 6 wickets. Points: Nagaland 6, Sikkim 0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)