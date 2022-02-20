India and West Indies will face off against each other in the 3rd T20I game of the three-match series. The IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) as the hosts have a 2-0 lead. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the series but is the IND vs WI 3rd T20I match available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

India have sealed the series and enter the game with a 2-0 lead. Rohit Sharma and the management are expected to make some changes to the playing XI but will expect to win the game and complete yet another clean sweep over the West Indies. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard’s team are yet to win a game on this tour and will be hoping to end it on a high and with a win.

Is IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs WI 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs WI T20I series as well. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Preview.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

