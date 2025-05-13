Rome, May 13 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek bowed out of the men's doubles event at the Rome Masters with a straight-set defeat against the British team of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, here Tuesday.

Bopanna and Pavlasek lost the pre-quarterfinal 3-6 3-6 in one hour and eight minutes.

With Bopanna's defeat, India's challenge has ended in the elite clay-court tournament.

Another Indian in the fray, Yuki Bhambri had exited the ATP 1000 event with American partner Robert Galloway after losing in the opening round 1-6 2-6 to fourth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos on Sunday.

