Hamburg, Nov 25 (AP) Tennis great Boris Becker said Wednesday he is stepping down from a position overseeing youth development and the Davis Cup team at the German Tennis Federation.

The six-time major winner said he no longer had enough time to do the job that he started in 2017.

Also Read | International Olympic Committee Disqualifies Three Romanian Weightlifters from London Olympics for Failing Anti-Doping Tests.

Becker has been charged in London over accusations he hid assets including two Wimbledon trophies, real estate and bank accounts during bankruptcy proceedings. He could face several years in prison if convicted.

As head of men's tennis in Germany he visited academies, watched youth tournaments and was in overall charge of the Davis Cup operation. He will leave the post at the end of the year.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21: Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Igor Angulo and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in FCG vs MCFC ISL Match.

"Unfortunately I currently don't have the time to continue doing this extensive work," Becker said in a statement on the federation website.

However, he added that he could return to the federation in the future "to take on an even larger task ... if the opportunity arises."

The federation said that Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann will take on Becker's responsibilities. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)