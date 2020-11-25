Lausanne, November 25: International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that three Romanian weightlifters Razvan Martin, Roxana Cocos and Gabriel Sincraian have been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 after failing anti-doping tests.

Martin competed in the men's 69kg event at the Olympic Games London 2012, in which he ranked third, has been sanctioned. Re-analysis of Martin's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Metenolone and Stanozolol.

Cocos competed in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Olympic Games London 2012, in which she ranked second, has been sanctioned. Reanalysis of Cocos' samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances Metenolone and Stanozolol.

Sincraian competed in the men's 85kg weightlifting event at the Olympic Games London 2012, in which he did not finish, has been sanctioned. Reanalysis of Sincraian's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances Metenolone and Stanozolol.

The IOC has been conducting additional analyses on the samples collected from the Olympic Games London 2012. This programme, which uses the latest scientific analysis methods, aims to test samples for all the substances prohibited in 2012.

The IOC has delegated the selection of samples to be reanalysed and the results management to the International Testing Agency (ITA), and the ITA thus brings forward these cases.

"The notification sent by the ITA to the athletes concerned when initiating proceedings gives them the choice to have their case heard before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or an IOC Disciplinary Commission. This choice is given as the Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) for the Olympic Games London 2012 still apply for cases that arise from the current reanalyses. In the cases at hand, the athletes did not choose to go to the CAS, so the cases were automatically handled by the IOC Disciplinary Commission," IOC said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)