Dortmund [Germany], May 11 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund have signed attacking player Karim Adeyemi from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

The 20-year-old completed his medical in Dortmund on Tuesday and signed a contract this afternoon which will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 30, 2027.

This announcement by the German giants came an hour after Manchester City confirmed that the Premier League club have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of star striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1. The deal for Haaland finally ends City's protracted hunt for a striker.

Karim Adeyemi in a statement said: "As a young boy I was fascinated by the Black & Yellows' fast-paced football. That's why, as soon as I heard Dortmund were interested in me, I knew I wanted to sign with BVB. I made the conscious decision to sign a long-term deal because I'm convinced that we're going to form an exciting team, that with the support of the amazing fans in Dortmund will be able to compete for and win titles in the years to come.''

Adeyemi, an U21 European Championship winner in 2021, is currently the leading scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga with 19 goals. During his four years in Salzburg, he has won six trophies (three league titles and three cups).

In the current season, Adeyemi has made a total of 35 appearances (22 goals/six assists) for Salzburg in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. On 5 September 2021, he made his senior debut for Germany in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia and scored his first international goal. (ANI)

