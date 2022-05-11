Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be locking the horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial and decisive match on Wednesday, 11 May 2022. Rajasthan Royals as of now are on number three on the points table and quite possibly have fair chances to make their way into the playoffs if they win at least two out of their three remaining matches. In contrast, Delhi Capitals need to win all three of the matches left especially after a humiliating loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. Meanwhile, here are some players to pick for your RR vs DC Dream11 team. IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario: 3 Likely Teams That Will Join Gujarat Titans in the Final Four.

RR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

The leading wicket taker of IPL 2022 continues spellbinding by his right arm leg spin. Yuzvendra Chahal took three important wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match and gave away 28 runs in four overs. He will be one more time a player to watch out for as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.

RR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

While chasing a mighty total of 189 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, Yashasvi Jaiswal set the stage for his team by blazing nine fours and two sixes adding precious 68 runs off 41 balls. He will be crucial for RR as they play Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

RR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

The West-Indian batter remained not out on 31 off just 16 balls and guided his team to a spectacular win against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Shimron Hetmyer plays a crucial role at middle and will be among the player to watch out for as RR take on DC on Wednesday.

RR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

He was the most economical bowler from Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match and has proved to be the valuable bowler for Delhi Capitals in this season. Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets of top order and conceded 28 runs in 4 overs. He will be among the players to watch out for as DC plays RR on Wednesday.

RR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: David Warner (DC)

The Australian batter is having a decent season so far and has given match winning performances in IPL 2022. David Warner's scintillating performance of 92 from 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got him player of the match, though the batter had hard time against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. David Warner is the key batsman of DC and considered as the player to watch out for in their next match against RR.

