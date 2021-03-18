Istanbul [Turkey], March 18 (ANI): Boxer Nikhat Zareen sent reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina packing to enter the women's 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul.

The Asian Championships bronze medallist Zareen caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament as she outpunched the Russian boxer 5-0.

The Indian pugilist will now have yet another tough task in hand as she takes on two-time world champion Kazakhstan boxer Kyzaibay Nazym in the last-8 bout on the third day.

Apart from Zareen, the 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather, and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed to the quarter-finals.

While Thapa got better of Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men's 63kg bout, World Championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women's second-round matches.

Meanwhile, Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) made exits with the losses in the preliminary rounds.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting in their respective quarter-final bouts. Lather, Zareen, Parveen, and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women's category while Thapa and Solanki will present the Indian challenge in the men's category.

Earlier, Indian boxers Gaurav Solanki and Sonia Lather produced brilliant performances on the opening day of the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul as they progressed to the next round in their respective categories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)