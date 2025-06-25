Mumbai, June 25: Jorginho scored in the 87th minute, giving Flamengo a 1-1 draw with already eliminated Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup on Tuesday night. Denis Bouanga scored LA's only goal of the tournament in the 84th minute. Flamengo won Group D with seven points, one ahead of Chelsea. The result marked the first Club World Cup match in Orlando to finish without a weather delay, as well as the highest attendance in Orlando so far, with 32,933 fans filling a 60,219 capacity Camping World Stadium. Lionel Messi, Estevao Willian Exchange Jerseys With Each Other During Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Key Moment

Marlon appeared to score Los Angeles' first goal of the tournament in the 38th minute but the goal was disallowed on an offside call.

Takeaways

Flamengo secured a spot in the knockout rounds with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Friday and will face Bayern Munich on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. LA, last year's Major League soccer Western Conference champion, finished with two losses and a draw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)