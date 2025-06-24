The 18-year-old Chelsea-bound teenage footballing sensation Estevao Willian got the lucky opportunity to exchange jerseys with Argentine legend Lionel Messi during the Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match. After the first half of the group stage fixture, Estevao Willian swapped shirts with Lionel Messi. Inter Miami CF played a 2-2 draw against Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras in that FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Top Five Moments of Argentina Star's International Career As He Turns 38.

Lionel Messi And Estevao Willian Swapping Jerseys

Estêvão Willian swapped shirts with Lionel Messi after the first half. pic.twitter.com/m2kQrMmgVj — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) June 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)