Dhaka (Bangladesh), December 25: The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 season is set to begin on December 26. Despite enduring numerous setbacks and controversies to reach its 12th edition, the tournament continues to face significant concerns about its integrity, the standard of cricket, and issues related to player payments and logistical arrangements, according to ESPNcricinfo. BPL 2026: Tamim Iqbal Withdraws From Bangladesh Premier League.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the 900-plus-page corruption investigation report into last season's BPL, submitted to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB ) by an independent inquiry committee two months ago, continues to cast a shadow over the tournament. While the BCB has not disclosed the names of the players mentioned in the report, nine cricketers were notably "not invited" to the BPL player auction last month.

Several of those players voiced their anger publicly, with one even threatening legal action against the BCB. Their absence from this season's BPL could negatively impact their careers for years. The BCB maintained its position during the auction, yet some individuals reportedly flagged in the investigation were seen seated at franchise tables.

Many BPL franchises also continue to struggle with finances, with at least one team, the Chattogram Royals, withdrawing from the tournament and forcing the BCB to take over. Payment issues are not new--several players and coaches remain unpaid from past seasons, including 2024-25. While the situation improved between 2016 and 2019, last season saw problems resurface, highlighted by Durbar Rajshahi players boycotting a match over delayed payments, requiring government intervention.

This season, the economic crunch in Bangladesh adds to the concerns. Some players, including Niroshan Dickwella, Abrar Ahmed, and Paul Stirling, have withdrawn either before or after the auction, impacting both the quality of cricket and ongoing worries about timely payments.

Four new teams--Rajshahi Warriors, Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express, and Chattogram Royals--join this season as the number of teams drops from seven to six. The Chattogram Royals have faced early issues, including overseas player withdrawals, logistical problems, and struggles to find sponsors, with reports of connections to individuals named in the previous corruption inquiry.

Only Rangpur Riders and Dhaka Capitals have maintained continuity. Rangpur retained much of their setup, including coach Mickey Arthur, while Dhaka revamped their squad, securing top overseas pick Dasun Shanaka.

With clashes against major T20 leagues and perceptions of instability, many top international players are absent, creating opportunities for uncapped local talent. Notable prospects include Habibur Rahman Sohan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, SM Meherob, and Akbar Ali, who has domestic leadership experience with Rangpur. These players could become breakout stars this season. Bangladesh Cricket Board Drops Several Players From BPL 2025 Auction After Corruption Probe Findings.

With no international fixtures in the two months before the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh's preparation will rely heavily on player performances in the BPL. Captain Litton Das expressed confidence in the squad following recent series wins but hopes key players avoid injuries during the tournament.

Some major players, like Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman, are participating in overseas T20 leagues. The focus in the BPL will therefore be on core batters such as Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, and Litton Das, whose form and fitness will be key indicators ahead of the World Cup. (ANI)

