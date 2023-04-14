Brentford [United Kingdom], April 14 (ANI): Brentford confirmed on Friday that Pontus Jansson will leave at the end of his contract this summer to join Swedish side Malmo.

Jansson will return to his boyhood club after a four-year association with the Bees. The defining moment of his career came when he lifted the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off final trophy at Wembley in May 2021, ending Brentford's 74-year wait for a return to the top tier of English football.

With the number of years and the seasons he has spent with the English club, it won't be easy for him to say goodbye to the fans and the club.

"It is tough to put these last four years into words," said Jansson while speaking to Brentford.

"I am so thankful for my time here and the journey that the club and I have been on. When I joined, we were a middle of the Championship club and now I'm leaving a club that's hopefully about to finish top 10 in the Premier League.

"I've been on a massive personal journey as well. I matured into a captain, and a leader, because of this club. I want to thank Matthew Benham, Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles for giving me a chance; I wasn't a normal Brentford signing but they had faith in me, and I delivered," Jansson continued.

He also thanked the staff and fans.

"I owe so much to Thomas Frank for everything that he's done for me, on and off the pitch, over the past four years. I also want to thank all the staff here who've made me the best version of myself as a person and a footballer.

"The Brentford fans took me into their hearts from day one and the love has only grown between us. I wanted to play every game between now and the end of the season to finish on a high, but injury means that is not possible," Jansson said.

"As sad as it is to think that I've played my final game in red and white, I have so much pride looking back on my time here. I know I am leaving the club in good hands to continue on this wonderful journey," he concluded.

Jansson has already played his final game in Brentford colours against Newcastle. He picked up a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of season. (ANI)

